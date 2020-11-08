Ban on use of animals in bullfights, circus

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources issued a ministerial decision on Sunday related to new regulations on animal welfare.

The use of animals in circus and bullfights will be considered a violation. The ministry shall issue decisions related to the welfare of animals, which include imposing penalties for neglect, malnutrition, or abandonment of pets without providing food and water, cruelty during the period of preparing animals for slaughtering in slaughterhouses.

Other violations include deploying animals for work or for racing without regard for their age or health conditions; giving animals growth-stimulating drugs, or any food or non-feed additives not authorised by the ministry; and exposing them to harm or death through negligence in the storage of toxins, disinfectants, industrial detergents or any other chemicals.

Improper transporting of animals by mixing different species, not providing food, water or good ventilation during transportation, lifting or pulling animals that are unable to stand, abuse, getting rid of sick animals in a merciless way are also banned.

The owner of the animal must ensure qualified and sufficient labour to take care of animals.

