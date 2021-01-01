Ban on single-use plastic begins in Oman

Muscat: While the Environment Authority (EA) has confirmed that the ministerial decision 23/2021 stipulating the ban on single-use plastic shopping bags has come into force, users continue to ask about the alternatives and more clarity.

Eng Ahmed bin Zahir al Hinai, Director General of Environmental Affairs, said, “The authority will implement the decision to ban as part of the plan set by the authority to preserve the Omani environment from pollution and waste that is harmful to the rich environment and wildlife.”

Speaking to the Observer Ananth A V director of the Lulu Group in Oman, “We have been following the guidelines of the authorities and have been promoting reusable bags in all stores. We have enough stocks of them available to help customers to follow the decision. “

The decision 23/2020 says that companies and establishments are prohibited from using single-use single-use plastic shopping bags to preserve the Omani environment, provided that an administrative fine of not less than RO100 and no more than RO2,000 is imposed on whoever violates the provisions of this decision, and it will be doubled if the violation is repeated.

Meanwhile, confusion and quest for more clarity continued to prevail among the ordinary population on a number of issues.

One resident wanted to know about the use of plastic garbage bags and while another citizen wanted to know whether single-use plastic cutlery like spoons and bottles are also involved in the list

The Environment Authority said that light plastic bags are one of the most important factors for polluting open and public spaces inside and outside cities and on the seashore and its depths.

Yayah asked about the alternatives “There must be provisions for small shops in villages to mitigate the effects? Tiny shops do not have the capacity to import huge quantities of bags that are non-Omani made. Have you helped producers of PE bags in Oman to shift production to other bags?” he said.

Some citizens were also worried about the fate of hundreds of Omanis currently working in related factories as distributors and drivers.