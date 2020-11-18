Ban on plastic shopping bags is a positive measure

The world is increasingly concerned about environmental factors that can have adverse impacts on the planet and its inhabitants. This global concern is also reflected in Oman’s recent decision — the first by a GCC state — to ban the use of unicasted plastic shopping bags from the beginning of 2021.

The decision stipulates that companies and organisations are prohibited from using such shopping bags in order to safeguard the Omani environment. It prescribes fines ranging from RO 100 to RO 2,000 ($260 to $5,200) for breaches, with a doubling of the amount in the case of repeat violations. The concerned authorities have started to educate citizens and expatriates about this decision through text messages.

The proscribed bags, which are made from flimsy plastic, are typically used only once and disposed of as waste.

As they are featherweight, they can be scattered about in the wind and cause an eyesore where they settle. It is also difficult to get rid of them naturally, as plastics takes about 1,000 years to biodegrade.

Oman’s authorities are advocating the use of non-plastic shopping bags made from cloth, paper or other organic materials. These can be used several times for shopping. They are widely available as alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

The ban on single-use plastic bags and their replacement with environmentally-friendly bags comes in the wake of protracted discussions between the concerned authorities within the framework of efforts involving government and private sector stakeholders to find effective and sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.

These efforts also mirror initiatives underway globally to safeguard public and environmental health in the face of hazards posed by plastic products and related waste.

Indeed plastic waste continues to accumulate unacceptably as plastic does not decompose easily, while collection and recycling options are not particularly cost-competitive.

It is against this backdrop that policies and guidelines have been put in place to regulate the manufacture, supply and sale of such bags for use in malls and supermarkets.

Plastic bags also pose great risk to public health, flora and fauna and the environment in general. Plastic waste also has the potential to contaminate soils, marine life, and the oceans. Studies have shown that microscopic plastic pieces may be absorbed by the human body through the marine food chain.

Oman’s authorities are collaborating with a number of regional and international organisations to help create a strong platform for supporting local waste management and recycling initiatives that will open up opportunities for small and medium-sized companies and eventually build a sustainable solid waste sector in the country.

HAIDER AL LAWATI

