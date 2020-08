Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has said that the night movement ban will end at 5:00 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

“While appreciating the great response shown by the citizens and residents, the Committee calls upon everyone to continue to strictly adhere to wearing face masks, keep physical distancing and maintain hand hygiene along with other preventive measures in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus,” the Supreme Committee said.