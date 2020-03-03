Ban on import of live birds from 9 countries

Muscat: Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries on Tuesday issued ministerial decree No 61/2020 banning the import of live birds, their products, derivatives and residues from the Republic of Slovakia, the Republic of Romania, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Hungary, the state of Chhattisgarh in the Republic of India, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Ukraine, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Federal Republic of Germany.

The decision shall be enforced until the reason for the ban is removed, and a decision will be issued in this regard.

An exception is made from the thermally treated products in accordance with the Animal Land Health Law issued by the World Organization for Animal Health. –ONA