Ban on entry from 10 countries begins today

The ban on entry of visitors from 10 countries in the Sultanate will begin from Thursday noon. This is part of the assessment of the pandemic situation by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 and follow-up action in the wake of the rapid spread of the new variants.

Accordingly, entry for people from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Guinea, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Ethiopia is suspended for the next 15 days.

Other visitors, not from the countries under the current list, who have passed through any of these countries within 14 days before applying for entry to the Sultanate, too will be denied entry to ensure full safety.

However, this rule does not apply to Omani citizens, diplomats and health professionals and their families. They will be subjected to the existing rules on quarantine and other isolation procedures in the country.

Edmond Iluyemi, Chairman of the Nigerian Community in Oman, said: “All nationals have been updated on the new rule which is taking effect from today, and Nigerians who are either stuck outside Oman or back home, were asked to return immediately.”

“We have been educating our people through various social media platforms. They are aware of the importance of following the rule. Most of our people have returned to the Sultanate in view of the new rule’’, Edmond said.

There are 9,000 Sudanese, 4,000 Ethiopians and 4,000 Ugandans in the country. Representatives of other countries too said they have kept their citizens in the loop.

BRISK TICKET SALE

Travel agents said there has been a rush for tickets from these countries in the past few days as most of the employees of the local workforce were on the end of their vacation and they wanted to bring them back.

“We sold a lot of one-way tickets from these 10 countries due to high demand’’, Aysha Adam, a travel agent, said.

The Supreme Committee has also urged citizens and residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the coming days.