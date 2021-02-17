Bale ‘towards end of career’, admits agent

Gareth Bale is not playing regularly at Tottenham because he is coming towards the end of his medal-strewn career, his agent Jonathan Barnett said on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho’s team have been involved in 22 Premier League matches following Bale’s return to the north London club but the 31-year-old has started just two of those.

“He’s towards the end of his career. Really, you have to ask Mourinho that,” Barnett replied to a question at a private event.

Barnett defended Bale’s record in the game — the Welshman has won two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Real Madrid.