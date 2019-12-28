Bait Qirsh Museum preserves Oman’s hisTory

NIZWA: The Wilayat of Nizwa in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah is blessed with many major archaeological and tourist sites that attract visitors from various places far and near. Among the archaeological attractions, Bait Qirsh Museum, which has a collection of rare and ancient coins, manuscripts and antiquities that attracts history enthusiasts. It contains more than 5,000 artefacts. The museum, located in Nizwa Castle, provides researchers and specialists with information on Oman’s history.

Jamal bin Mohammed al Kindi, a researcher in the Omani heritage and founder of Bait Qirsh Museum, said: “The idea of establishing Bait Qirsh Museum came up six years ago. The objective was to preserve important archaeological holdings and then display them for the public to view, besides giving correct information and historical facts about the area.” The museum aims to give a true picture of Oman to the present and future generations about the history of Oman and what the previous imams and sultans had contributed in their respective fields.

It is a museum with an Omani administration. The museum comprises seven sections, and each section has a specific specialisation, including History of Money and Coins, Manuscripts and Writing Tools, Weapons, Jewellery and Goldsmithery Tools, Islamic Ceramics, Oman Fossils, and Copying and Binding. — ONA