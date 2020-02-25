Main World 

Bahrain suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah

Muscat: Bahrain Airport Company has announced that all flights departing to both Dubai and Sharjah have been suspended until further notice to halt the spread of Covid-19, the coronavirus.

“Bahrain Airport Company, the managing body announces that all flights departing to both Dubai and Sharjah from Bahrain International Airport have been canceled and would like to advise all passengers to contact their airlines to reconfirm new flight details,” an official statement said.

There are at least 15 flights a day to Bahrain from Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports. Those flights are operated by Bahrain’s Gulf Air as well as the UAE’s Fly Dubai and Emirates Airline.  Air Arabia operates three flights a day from Sharjah to Bahrain.

 

