Bahrain names Crown Prince as new PM

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Crown Prince, Shaikh Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, has been appointed as prime minister of the Gulf kingdom.

A royal order carried by the official BNA news agency said Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa had named the crown prince, his eldest son, as the kingdom’s new premier after his uncle, Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, who had held the post since independence in 1971, died at the age of 84 while undergoing medical treatment in the United States.

The BNA said the new appointment takes effect immediately. Prince Khalifa’s burial will take place after his remains have been transported home, and in line with novel coronavirus restrictions, only a limited number of relatives will attend.

The country will hold a week of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days. — AFP

