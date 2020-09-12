Main World 

Bahrain establishes full diplomatic relations with Israel

Muscat: In a joint statement on Friday, Bahrain and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic relations following a phone call between the  King of Bahrain, the US president, and the Israeli Prime Minister, reported ONA.

Meanwhile, Bahrain News Agency added, “King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa received a phone call from US President Donald Trump with the participation of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.”

Following the call, the following joint statement was issued:

“President Donald J Trump, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel today spoke and agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

 

