Bahrain Embassy marks National Day

MUSCAT: Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, Ambassador of Bahrain accredited to the Sultanate, stressed the depth of Omani-Bahraini historical and civilisational relations, thanks to the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa of Bahrain, noting that it is a well-established model for friendly relations that are based on strong historical ties and bonds of love and kinship.

He said in a speech on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain, “In the framework of developing joint cooperation between the two countries, we are keen, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the Sultanate, to follow up the implementation of the recommendations of the Bahraini-Omani Joint Higher Committee, which was held in September 2018 and included all areas of political, security, economic, trade, industrial, cultural, tourism, educational and other fields of cooperation that meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.” The ceremony was attended by a number of their highnesses, ministers, members of the State Council, under-secretaries, members of Majlis Ash’shura, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the Sultanate and officials from the Foreign Ministry. — ONA