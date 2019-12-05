Bahrain edge Iraq in thriller

Adil Al Balushi Doha, Dec 5 Bahrain advanced to the final of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup after beating Iraq 5-3 in penalty shoot-out after the regulation time and extra time ended in a 2-2 draw on Thursday. The thrilling first semifinal was held at Qatar’s Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium cheered by a packed house of supporters for both the teams. Iraq’s Mohammed Qasim missed the penalty while Ali Fayiz, Dhurgham Ismail and Ibrahim Bahbesh found the target. From Bahrain side, all the penalties were scored as Mohammed al Hardan, Jassim al Sheikh, Mohammed Jasim, Tiagho and Ali Jaffer netted. Earlier, Iraq started the game with strong attacks. In the sixth minute, Alaa Abdulzahra’s free kick was punched away by the Bahrain goalkeeper but was slotted in by Iraqi striker Muhannad Ali to make it 1-0. Bahrain then slowly but steadily built counter-attacks and they made the equaliser in the 15th minute. Abdullah al Hazza’s header went inside Iraq net to make it 1-1. Iraq regrouped to make more attacks and got their second goal four minutes later. Ibrahim Bayesh capitalised on a mistake by Bahrain defence and slotted home over the head of the advancing Bahrain goalkeeper to retake the lead 2-1. Undettered by the second goal, Bahrain kept pressing for equaliser again by attacking through flanks and making long crosses to the Iraq penalty box. Bahrain team, who had reached the semifinals of Gulf Cup four times and seeking their first title, increased their scoring attempts through Tiagho Augusto. The Japanese referee showed a yellow card to the Iraq striker Alaa Abdul Zahra. Bahrain’s Mohammed Marhon netted the equlaiser in the dying minutes of the first half to make it 2-2 at the break. STRONG START In the second half, Bahrain started strongly making attempts for a third goal. In the 46th minute, Mohammed Abdul Wahab hit a strong shot from free kick near to the box but was saved brilliantly by Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan. Iraq coach Srecko Katanec replaced Alaa Abudul Zahra with Shareef Abdul Kadhi in 66th minute to provide more fresh faces and to press more at Bahrain defence zone. Bahrain attempts continued and Mohammed Jassim penetrated into the box and again the Iraq’s goalkeeper Jalal saved the shot for a corner. After Bahrain’s attacks, Iraq began creating some good chances led by Alaa Ali. He sent a nice cross to the Mohammed Ali into the box and the good shot was saved by Bahrain goalkeeper in the 73rd minute. Iraq controlled the midfield but Bahrain defence was very tight and stopped all the Iraq attacks. The regulation time of the match ended in a 2-2 draw and both teams went to the extra-time. The draw continued in the both halves of the extra-time without any change in the result. Many scoring attempts were missed by both teams as the tough defences and good goalkeeping kept the score at 2-2. Iraq’s Ahmed Ibrahim came very close to score in the dying minutes of extra-time but Jalal’s Hassan avoided the danger.

