Bahrain cancels domestic quarantine for travellers

Bahrain has canceled domestic quarantine for travellers arriving in the country but said that testing to detect the coronavirus will continue for them.

Passengers, including citizens, expatriates, and visitors, coming to Bahrain have to undergo the PCR test for detecting the coronavirus at their own expense on arrival and 10 days later. The test costs 60 Bahraini dinars.

As a new measure, the domestic quarantine will no longer be required for passengers who test negative.

However, passengers have to comply with home quarantine instructions until the result of the testing comes out and undergo a similar test on the 10th day of arrival in the kingdom.

 

