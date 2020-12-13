Bahrain approves registration of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

Muscat: The National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) of Bahrain has officially approved the registration of China’s Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine after the submission of all related documentation by G42 Healthcare.

The NHRA’s decision to approve and use the vaccine is based on the clinical trial data conducted across several countries, which was thoroughly reviewed and evaluated by the Authority. Results from Phase III clinical trials showed an 86% efficacy rate, a 99% seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, following testing on 42,299 volunteers

The NHRA further verified the quality of the vaccine by reviewing the scientific data behind the manufacturing process and the stability of the product, in addition to ensuring the manufacturer’s commitment to applying the principles of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), in accordance to international standards in the pharmaceutical industry and requirements issued by the NHRA.

Bahrain’s approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine made it the second country in the world to grant an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine.