Bahla stun league leaders; Dhofar trounce Saham

MUSCAT, Feb 12 – League leaders Seeb received a shock as they were inflicted a 1-0 defeat by Bahla in the ninth week of Omantel League at Ibri Sports Complex on Thursday.

Dhofar benefited from Seeb’s loss as they clinched the winning points from Saham after a 2-0 victory at Al Saada Sports Complex on Thursday night.

The Salalah giants’ triumph assisted them to reduce the gap with league leaders to three points only. Unfancied Musannah, continued their impressive show in the top-tier league as they beat Sohar 1-0 at Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

Al Dakhiliyah-based club, Bahla, broke the winning streak of Seeb as they managed to rout them 1-0 at their home in Ibri Sports Complex.

Robert Sanga scored the all-important goal in the fixture for the hosts in the 45th minute after he was in the box and he benefited from goalkeeper and defence line mistakes to score the winning goal.

The head coach of Seeb, Prono Migel, tried different styles and made substitution in the second half by entering the scorer Younis al Mushaferi.

All the scoring attempts by strikers including Abdulaziz al Maqbali, Marwan al Siyabi and Younis al Mushaferi could not find the net as the defence and Bahla’s goalkeeper Salah Saleh saved all the experiments.

Bahla’s Robert Sanga goal to the Seeb net is the first goal after 764 minutes without any goal. With the victory, Bahla reached the 14th point while Seeb freezed at 22 points.

Salalah giant, Dhofar, back to the winning loop after a draw in the previous round against Nizwa. Dhofar return to victories was through Saham as they stunned them 2-0 at the former home in Al Saada Sports Complex.

The national team players including Ali al Nahar and Khalid al Hajri scored the goals of the hosts. After the crucial win, Dhofar added three points to their kitty and raised their tally to 19 points while Saham remained in the bottom order of league table with zero points.

Dhofar head coach, Rasheed Jaber, said in a statement after the match that the team gained three crucial points. “We have demonstrated the match from second half. It is not an issue to score later especially if you are the better side in the match. The team had better control and strikers managed to score two goals in the second half. Our focus is on the Musannah match in the second leg of the HM Cup,” he added.

The Southern Batinah team, Musannah, snatched a thrilling 1-0 win over Sohar at Al Rustaq Sports Complex. They only scored a goal in the match netted by Joseph Besa in the 52nd minute from penalty shoot out.

The triumph meant Musannah raised the credit to 17 points at third place while Sohar remained on seven points in the tenth position.