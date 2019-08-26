Badr Al Samaa opens 10th Centre in Suwaiq

MUSCAT: Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals launched its Medical Centre in Suwaiq on Friday, August 23, 2019 in a grand ceremony. This is the 10th addition to the largest private healthcare group of Oman. The centre was inaugurated by Shaikh Saleh bin Diyab al Rubayee, Wali of Buraimi.

Many dignitaries and senior officials from Majlis Ash’shura, various ministries, embassies, local bodies, healthcare establishments and corporates were part of this grand event. The event overall witnessed huge gathering of Omanis and expats. This state-of-the art centre will prove boon to the people of Suwaiq, Musannah, Al Khabourah, Rustaq and many other surrounding areas.

The mega event started with Omani traditional dance and music by a group of 10 Omani classical artists. They welcomed the chief guest Shaikh Saleh bin Diyab al Rubayee with the traditional dance. The chief guest was welcomed and greeted by Managing Directors Dr P A Mohammed and Abdul Latheef along with Executive Directors Naveej Vinod, Bilal Kunhi, Firasat Hassan, Nabeel Kunhi, senior managers and other dignitaries. The chief guest inaugurated the centre by cutting the ribbon. He was greeted by all the doctors and staff of this newly launched centre. Managing Directors, Senior Managers along with other dignitaries took the chief guest to walk-thru of this spacious and advanced facility. The chief guest expressed great satisfaction and delight after seeing the facility and he congratulated Badr Al Samaa Management for gifting such an advanced healthcare facility to the people of Suwaiq and surrounding areas.

Related