BACK TO SCHOOL – WATCH out for YOUR KID’S BAG WEIGHT

MUSCAT, AUGUST 20 – Parents should be careful while choosing school bags as overweight often cause back pain, neck and shoulder pain for children, said the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) as schools reopen on Sunday. Speaking to the Observer, Hilal bin Saud al Ismaili, Director of Market Regulations at the PACP, urged parents to make sure that overload can be avoided. “Schoolchildren should be provided with some comfort and convenience when carrying their bags to school and parents need to be alert to make sure they buy the right size of bag for the child appropriate to their class and number of books”, he said.

Accordingly, the weight and size of the bag should be matching the height and weight of the child because the weight of the bag can affect his posture resulting in long term physical issues. Secondly, the bag should be relatively small in size so that it would not cause neck pain. Thirdly, the bag should be such that it stays close to the child’s back and no extra pressure is given to his/ her legs. Also, the straps should be wide, with thick fabric so that it doesn’t cause shoulder pain. Parents should tell their wards to balance the weight of the bag between the two shoulders, and urge them indulge in sports activities for atleast 20 minutes every day.

The PACP further noted parents should avoid buying unnecessary things during festivals and school reopening as shops try to lure them with attractive offers. “They can save money if spending is done wisely”, said the official. “The role of the PACP during this period is not limited to the regulatory role only, but includes spreading awareness as well. Variety of supplies displayed at hypermarkets can be quite attractive but attention should be paid to quality”, he said.