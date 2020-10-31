Back to School in Oman tomorrow

Muscat: Nearly 700,000 Omani students will return to schools for the first time this academic year (2020-21) with the Ministry of Education (MOE) making all preparations to guarantee the safety of students, teachers, and other staff.

It is expected that around 676,943 students, including 334, 889 female students will take part in the blended education under the guidance of 56,613 teachers as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Committee had earlier confirmed its decision about the start of the academic year for all schools in Oman on Sunday, November 1.

“Within the context of its follow-up of the Education Ministry’s efforts to operate schools during the forthcoming School Year 2020-2021, the Supreme Committee affirmed that the school year will begin on November 1 and also endorsed the Blended Learning system of education, with emphasis on combining online study.”

According to Abdullah al Busaidy, UnderSecretary of the Ministry of Education, “the ministry continues to work with telecommunications companies to provide suitable Internet packages for schools.

He added that school hours for students in Grades 1-4 will be between 11 am and 2 pm, Grades 5-11 between 8 am and 11 am, and for Grade-12, between 8 am and 2 pm.

It is estimated that around 82 percent of schools will implement an e-learning system, while 10 percent will follow blended education, and 7 percent will have full attendance in schools.

MOE has coordinated with the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) to provided laptops and Internet packages for needy students•

The offers start from RO90 to RO500 and can be paid in installments for 12 months.

There is a plan by the government to provide broadband services in all the regions of the Sultanate. We emphasize here that the most important goal of the authority is to provide telecommunications services in the Sultanate.

There are several initiatives to serve out rural areas, and it has been decided to build more than 325 stations, covering more than 450 villages. Recently, an amount of money was assigned by the government to cover rural areas via satellite.

Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, issued a decision approving the regulations for operations of schools.

The ministry has been preparing plans to reopen schools in a manner that guarantees the safety of students and members of the teaching and administrative staff, taking advantage of the best regional and international experiences.

The framework for the operation of the sultanate’s schools will include the guide for teachers and students for using the electronic platform, the teaching plan for e-learning, the mechanisms of operating special education schools, and private schools.

The ministry said that the blended education approach will include regular attendance of students in some classes and online education in other classes.

As per the blended education adopted for the academic year 2020/202, the attendance of students will be rotated weekly.

As for the days when students are not attending the classes, they are obligated to attend the e-learning to receive education according to their assigned schedules, which are prepared by the school administration according to the approved curriculum.

Also, one of the most important features of developing these documents is developing a continuous improvement evaluation system for the full academic year.

There will be a specific evaluation tool for everyone, while reducing evaluation tools, especially the final evaluation. The exams will be at the end of the school year. “We reduced the number of percentage weights of exams score and increased the percentage in the continuous evaluation, which includes three standardised short tests for all groups.

The health protocol includes clear precautionary measures provided by the Ministry of Education, such as checking the temperature, sterilizers, face masks, and a one and a half physical-distancing in classes.

