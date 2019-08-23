Back pain: Improve your approach!

Nowadays, back pain or low back pain became prominent complains among different generations, with apparent and significant impact on all aspects of life, including daily activities, family life, work, recreation and social activities. But there is a lot all of us can do to deal with it and get on with life.

Surprisingly, lower back pain not a specific disease, but a symptom that may occur from a variety of different processes. In up to 85 per cent of people with lower back pain, despite a comprehensive medical examination, no specific cause of pain can be determined.

When our back hurts, it is normal for us to assume that we have an injury or a disease. After all, most pain works this way. When we cut our finger, we see blood and feel pain. When our throat hurts, it is usually because of infection.

It is common for people with back pain to feel upset. People with persistent back pain can become afraid of movement and activity and also worry that it will make things worse or increase their pain. Living with such persistent back pain may also lead to mood problems, such as anxiety, irritability, frustration and even depression.

There are various reasons why your back can hurt, including muscle pain, disc pain, joint pain or nerve pain. In most cases, these are not harmful or dangerous. There are some instances when pain can be a symptom of a more serious problem, such as a fracture, infection or cancer affecting the spine. While sports injuries or accidents can cause back pain, sometimes the simplest of movements for example, picking up a pencil from the floor can have painful results. In addition, arthritis, poor posture, obesity and psychological stress can cause or complicate back pain. Back pain can also directly result from disease of the internal organs, such as kidney stones, kidney infections, blood clots or bone loss.

Interestingly, with today’s growing assertion on quality care, clinical outcomes and cost effectiveness, spinal manipulation is receiving increased attention. The epidemic of prescription opioid overuse and abuse has also led to a wider acknowledgement of the benefits of non-drug approaches to pain.

On the other hand, different studies have suggested that chiropractic care as one of the major non-drug therapies considered effective for acute and chronic low back pain. I should say here that chiropractic or physical therapy is an option in case noted that surgery is usually not needed and should only be tried if other therapies fail.

We know that most patients with low back pain don’t need surgery and might receive medications such as anti-inflammatories, muscle relaxants or some nerve pain medications. In addition to injection therapy, including epidural injections, joint injections and nerve blocks, but have we thought about cognitive behavioural therapy, which works significantly better than medical care alone to reduce both their disability and pain-related suffering. Actually mindfulness training teaches us to be aware of and accept moment to moment physical sensations of discomfort, while letting go of our usual negative reactions. So, have we considered it?

It is difficult to prevent back pain, but it is great if we do follow tips like, regular back exercises and stretches as well as lose weight, which may help reduce your risk. At the end it is about a good approach either from you as a patient or your physician that will help reduce pain and improve your function and quality of life. So, take an action!

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health, is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com