Babar, Alam lift Pakistan after rain cuts short second Test opening day

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: Skipper Babar Azam hit an attractive half-century and in-form Fawad Alam batted solidly to help Pakistan fight back as the opening day of the second Test was cut short by rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Azam was batting on 77 and Alam on a solid 42 as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 22-3 to 145-3 in 58 overs, but play could not be started after the tea break.

Heavy rain lashed the stadium and covers were placed on the pitch before play was called off due to rain and a wet outfield at 4:38 pm local time (1138 GMT).

The home team had won the toss and batted on a flat, brownish Rawalpindi Stadium pitch, which helped spinners from the outset, but Pakistan recovered from the early loss of three wickets.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-51) and pacer Anrich Nortje (1-30) had left Pakistan struggling on 63-3 at lunch but Azam and Alam added 123 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to steady the innings.

Maharaj praised Azam and Alam for their resolute batting.

“With the newish ball and moisture the ball sort of sticks in the wicket a little bit but the turn was minimised substantially after lunch and Babar and Fawad absorbed the pressure well,” said Maharaj. — AFP

Scoreboard

Pakistan 1st innings

Imran Butt c de Kock b Maharaj 15

Abid Ali c Markram b Nortje 6

Azhar Ali lbw b Maharaj 0

Babar Azam not out 77

Fawad Alam not out 42

Extras (b2, nb3) 5

Total: (58 overs, for three wkts) 145

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-21, 3-22

Bowling: Rabada 13-1-36-0, Nortje 11-3-30-1, Maharaj 25-7-51-2, Linde 2.5-1-2-0, Elgar 1.1-0-6-0, Mulder 5-1-18-0