Azam stars in big victory for ISM

MUSCAT: Azam Ali’s splendid all-round performance powered Indian School Muscat (ISM) to a thumping 118-run victory against Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) B in a Junior League Under-19 50-over League clash at OC Turf 2 in Al Amerat on Saturday.

ISM posted a hefty 288 for 8 on the board thanks to brilliant batting by Azam (71), Ayman Ayaz (60) and Shanmugarajan Kuttiraja (47). Pranjal Verma claimed 3 for 40.

Nobody except Yash Yogesh (53) batted with authority as BSC crawled to 170 for 7 in 50 overs. Azam Ali picked up 3 for 20 while Mithil and Arjun Rajesh took two wickets each.

Abhas helps ISWK to victory

Abhas Ajay slammed a superb 118 not out to steer Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) to a huge 141-run win over Muscat Cricket Coaching Centre (MCCC) Blue in a Junior League Under-16 30-over League game at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Abhas’ magnificent century and top knocks by Chaitra Jitesh (78) and Atul Kumar (49) powered ISWK to an imposing 272 for 2.

MCCC Blue failed to rise to the occasion, managing a disappointing 131 for 6 in 30 overs. Only Prathiesh Hema played well, scoring 37 as Sidh Mehta and Abhas Ajay claimed two wickets each.

MCCC Yellow thrash SLSM

In another Under-16 match, Dhyan Deepak’s whirlwind 36 off 17 steered MCCC Yellow to an emphatic 10-wicket victory against Sri Lankan School Muscat (SLSM) at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Chasing SLSM’s 66, MCCC Yellow raced to the target in only 5.1 overs, scoring 67 without loss. Openers Dhyan and Aaryan Nishit (27) remained not out.

BRIEF SCORES

Junior League U-19

ISM 288 for 8 in 50 overs (Azam Ali 71 – 6×4, Ayman Ayaz 60 – 2×4, 1×6, Shanmugarajan Kuttiraja 47 – 1×4, Pranjal Verma 3-40, Narayanapura Satish 2-50) beat Bosher Sports Centre B 170 for 7 in 50 overs (Yash Yogesh 53 – 6×4, Azam Ali 3-20, Mithil 2-19, Arjun Rajesh 2-31) by 118 runs.

Junior League U-16

ISWK 272 for 2 in 30 overs (Abhas Ajay 118 – 13×4, Chaitra Jitesh 78 – 12×4, Atul Kumar 49 – 4×4) beat MCCC Blue 131 for 6 in 30 overs (Prathiesh Hema 37 – 3×4, Siddh Mehta 2-31, Abhas Ajay 2-37) by 141 runs.

SLSM 66 all out in 28.1 overs (Puladith Omidu Medagoda 24 – 1×4, Aum Nrupen Kanani 2-1, Muhammed Hamza 2-5) lost to MCCC Yellow 67 for 0 in 5.1 overs (Dhyan Deepak 36 – 8×4, Aaryan Nishit 27 – 5×4) by 10 wickets.

Junior League – U-13

ISWK-B 67 for 9 in 20 overs (Naitik Tusharkumar 12, Arjun Swamy 5-5) lost to MCCC Blue 71 for 0 in 7.4 overs (Mark Mathews 42 – 6×4, Pushkar Maheshwari 12 – 2×4) by 10 wickets.

ISM 187 for 4 in 20 overs (Pachisia Ojjus 63 – 9×4, Patel Dhyan Navin 51 – 1×4, Basharat Abyan Basharat 42 – 3×4, Hadi Mohammed 2-39) beat MCCC Red 89 for 6 in 20 overs (Shravan Sharat 41 – 2×4) by 98 runs.

PSM 125 for 8 in 20 overs (Asad Kashif 54 – 6×4, 1×6, Saumya Bhavin 2-15, Mohammad Azeel 2-18) lost to ISWK-A 126 (Nilaksh Vats 50 – 8×4, Ayush Shetty 49 – 7×4) by 9 wickets.