AYG provides financial support to Al Rahma Association

MUSCAT: Al Yousef Group (AYG) has rendered a helping hand to Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood as part of its social responsibility initiatives. Standing firm on its policy to make people’s lives better, AYG has provided financial support to the association as it believes in the importance of serving orphans and people with disabilities as well as addressing their basic needs.

Noora Mohammed Moosa al Yousef, a member of the board of directors of AYG, presented a cheque to Mohsin bin Mohammad al Subhi, member of the board of directors of Al Rahma Association, at its headquarters in Al Athaiba. Faisal Mohammed Moosa al Yousef, member of the board of AYG, was also present at the occasion.

Noora al Yousef said: “The AYG group supports programmes of civil society organisations that aim to serve the members of the society. The group is built on the basis of identifying orphans and people with special needs and fulfilling their basic needs with an aim to improve their overall lives. Being an integral part of the society, the group sees this initiative as a social responsibility.”

Mohsin al Subhi, a member of Al Rahma Association’s board of directors, said: “AYG has provided a major support to the association’s efforts and programmes to better serve orphans and people with disabilities and special needs. I thank AYG for its valuable support. This is one organisation that is always at the forefront in supporting social responsibility initiatives.”

Al Subhi explained that Al Rahma Association has a number of programmes intended for the betterment of the society. It supports children from needy families by providing them clothes during Eid and school uniforms. It also supports people with special needs, provides home furniture and electrical devices for needy families as well as grants aid to hard-working and deserving undergraduate students.

