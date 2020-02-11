AYG lends helping hand to special kids

As part of its social responsibility and community service programme, the Al Yousef Group (AYG) has extended a helping hand to the Disabled Children Care Association of Musannah. AYG has provided financial support to the association for furnishing its two physiotherapy halls and a resources hall. The group believes that children with special needs are an integral part of the society and that it is extremely important to prioritise their needs.

Faisal bin Muhammad al Yousef, member of the board of directors of AYG, handed over the donation cheque to Rahma al Nofaliya, chairperson of the Omani Women Association of Musannah, and a member of the Municipal Council, at the Al Yousef Group LLC headquarters in Al Athaiba.

healthcare services

Faisal al Yousef said that over the years, AYG has been continuously supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare services and educational needs under the framework of its social responsibility programme. Such social initiatives are meant to bring about a positive change in the society and the environment.

Speaking on the donation, he said “At AYG, we believe in the principle of equal opportunity and inclusion for all. Our aim is not only to provide monetary assistance for the differently-abled children but also to support and empower them to live their lives with dignity. This contribution has been made to provide superior facilities for these children so that they can avail better-quality healthcare services and education, which would boost their self-confidence and integrate them with the society.

Rahma al Nofaliya said: “The financial support from Al Yousef Group is sure to make a huge difference in the work of the association. The funds will be used for completing the process of equipping the halls and creating an appropriate environment to serve these children better.”