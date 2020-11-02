Awtad, ARTT and Zawawi post victories

MUSCAT: Nidhin Mohan’s superb unbeaten 108 and young Siddh Mehta’s brilliant 4 for 24 were the highlights of Awtad International’s massive 181-run drubbing of OCT Muscat in a 50-over A Division League encounter at Oman Cricket Turf 2 in Amerat on Saturday.

Awtad posted a sizeable total on the board thanks to impressive knocks from Nidhin, Mohammed Waqas (51) and Vibin Vilayil (47). Rashad bin Mohammed al Balushi and Shaed bin Ali al Balushi claimed three wickets each.

OCT Muscat failed to fight and were dismissed for a meagre 105 in the 31st over.

Brief scores (A Division League): Awtad International 286 for 7 in 50 overs (Nidhin Mohan 108 not out – 5×4, 2×6, Mohammed Waqas 51 – 2×4, 4×6, Vibin Vilayil 47 – 1×6. Rashad Mohammed 3-36, Shaed Ali 3-39) trounced OCT Muscat 105 all out in 30.4 overs (Rashad Mohammed 46 – 6×4, 1×6. Siddh Mehta 4-24, Pradeep Kumar 2-17, Nobish Gopi 2-27) by 181 runs.

Zeeshan powers ARTT

In another A Division clash at the same venue on Friday, veteran Zeeshan Siddiqui showed Ernst and Young why he is still a class player with an all-round show, taking ARTT to a 57-run victory.

Coming in at number four, Zeeshan was involved in a 106-run partnership with opener Pranav Mehta ((52 off 86) for the third wicket before being dismissed for 62 off 64 as ARTT compiled 266 for 9 in their quota of overs. Mohsin Qureshi (63) and experienced Syed Amir Ali (57) were the other main scorers.

Ernst and Young could only score 209 for 9 in 50 overs.

Brief scores (A Division League): ARTT 266 for 9 in 50 overs (Muhammed Mohsin Qureshi 63- 3×4, 3×6, Zeeshan Siddiqui 62 – 6×4, Syed Amir Ali 57 – 6×4, Pranav Mehta 52 – 3×4, 1×6. Sheeraz Akbar 3-31, Zeeshan Raza 2-43, Amir Hussain 2-45) bt Arnst and Young 209 for 9 in 50 overs (Sultan Ahmed 76 not out – 5×4, Zeeshan Rana 29 – 3×6, Shrey Wilson 29 – 4×4. Zeeshan Siddiqui 2-27, Aqil Khan 2-29, Ravindra Sanjaya 2-39) by 57 runs.

Nishad GUIDES Zawawi

Zawawi Powertech rode on Nishad S K’s magnificent all-round effort to overcome Sarco in a low-scoring A Division thriller on OC Turf 2.

Sarco were bowled out for a paltry 113 in 27 overs. Rangajeeva Perera top-scored with a fighting 33. Zawawi were reduced to 8 for 3 in the fourth over. Nishad came to the team’s rescue with a patient 49 off 85, forging a vital 53-run fourth wicket partnership with Sajeev Mohanan who contributed 26 off 44. Sarco stumbled again before recovering to reach 114 for 7 in the 32nd over for a closely fought win.

Brief scores (A Division League): Sarco 113 all out in 27 overs (Rangajeeva Perera 33 – 5×4, Pradeep Salian 18 – 1×6. Prabhakaran Kannan 3-17, Ishara Fernando 2-17, Nishad S K 2-19, Suhil Kanagaraj2-34) lost to Zawawi Powertech 114 for 7 in 31.3 overs (Nishad S K 49 – 4×4, Sajeev Mohanan 26 – 1×4. Guru Kotian 3-12) by 3 wickets.

