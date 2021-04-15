Avoid speeding, have a safe Ramadhan: ROP

Road safety is a responsibility of every single individual on road and people behind the wheels should follow precautions to reach home safe, especially when the holy month is being observed during the lockdown, according to Royal Oman Police (ROP) sources. In view of safety of the driver as well as people on road, one should avoid last minute speeding towards iftar time and starting time of lockdown, which is at 9 pm. “Drivers of vehicles must be patient, committed and focused while driving, especially during periods of peak traffic before iftar as well as beginning of the night lockdown’’, an ROP source has said. According to ROP reports, the urgency and tendency to exceed the speed limit on the roads in order to get home for iftar, or driving while exhausted are major reasons of accidents during Ramadhan.

Further, using a mobile phone while driving, especially reading and writing messages or browsing websites and electronic programmes, as all are wrong behaviours that pose a danger to the person himself and other road users, whether they are drivers or pedestrians have been banned by the ROP. “Strict measures and punitive actions are currently in place against the offenders.” One ought to do his or her shopping during the day and if not possible, do them well in time before the lockdown, keeping sufficient time to reach home. “Shopkeepers must be prepared to close well in time. Overcrowding inside or outside the outlets, shopping malls, markets and places of purchase must be avoided. Besides, make sure you wear the facemask, follow social distancing rules and adhere to other Covid-19 protocols’’, the official added.