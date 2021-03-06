Avoid last-minute rush, finish shopping on time

With the ban on commercial activities at night coming into force on Thursday, people have been advised to avoid crowding at shops towards the closing time but to finish their shopping early enough to abide by the Supreme Committee regulations on the preventive measures against Covid-19.

Crowds are seen in front of commercial outlets, shopping malls, small retail outlets, restaurants, barbershops and beauty parlours, to get things done at the eleventh hour.

“All commercial outlets are supposed to close from 8pm to 5am. Any non-compliance to this would amount to a violation of Covid-19 rules and will attract punitive actions including fines,” said ROP sources.

The nine-hour closure of all commercial establishments was decided by the Supreme Committee on Monday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, as part of the measures against the spread of Covid-19. The 17-day ban on commercial activities will end on March 20.

Several customers have found it difficult to get things done during the stipulated time-frame.

Establishments and individuals engaged in home delivery services too have been urged to follow the night suspension of business activities. However, pharmacies, health establishments, and fuel filling stations are exempted from the purview of the ban at night.

Meanwhile, Muscat Municipality has warned that anyone found violating the Supreme Committee decision on a ban on commercial activities will be fined RO300, and RO1,000 if the same offence is repeated.

The inspection departments of Muscat Municipality are continuing their visits to ensure implementation of the Supreme Committee’s decision.