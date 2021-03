Sofia Christensen

Flashing green-and-white lights illuminated the night as the three private security vehicles rolled into the gated orchard, breaking the dark stillness enveloping the farm in northern South Africa.

Long shadows fell over the moonlit tracks as the pick-up trucks rolled past hundreds of neatly-lined avocado trees, their branches laden with plump dark-green fruit almost ready for harvesting.

Patrol leader Marius Jacobs squinted over the steering wheel, dragging on a cigarette as he scanned the plantation for thieves.

Farmers around the quiet tropical town of Tzaneen are battling a scourge of avocado theft driven by booming global demand for the nutrient-rich fruit.

Thousands of tonnes of avocados have been stolen over the past five years, according to the South African Subtropical Growers’ Association.

The average annual losses in South Africa, one of the continent’s top avocado producers, is around 24 million rand ($1.6 million).

“It’s getting more and more, and it’s bakkie (truck) loads,” said Jacobs, 34, popping open a can of energy drink.

“This is not because somebody is hungry, this is a syndicate operating,” he added.

“Avo is green gold.”

Faced with increasingly frequent raids, farmers have invested heavily in fencing and private security.

Jacobs and his team, backed by dogs, now patrol more than 20 mostly avocado farms per night, complementing over 150 guards manning orchards on foot.

Gangs caught red-handed are handed over to the police.

“This is where we caught a (minibus) fully loaded with avos,” recalled guard manager Manuel Malatjie, 28, pointing to the spot of a recently-thwarted raid.

“We are trying our best (but) it’s getting bad.”

TONNES STOLEN

The sound of clipping filled the air as workers snipped high-hanging avocados with picking sticks, filling as many bags as possible before the midday heat.

March marks the start of South Africa’s avocado harvest season, and the run-up is a prime time for theft.

Farmer Edrean Ernst, 40, forecasts a 250,000 rand ($17,000) loss in stolen avocados this year, despite spending millions of rand on security and fencing.

The 250 hectares (617 acres) of orchards belonging to the family-run Allesbeste farm are nestled between rolling hills, surrounded by lush forest and other crops.

“Because it’s very rural, police or security companies cannot patrol such a large area effectively,” Ernst said.

“It plays into the criminals’ hands.”

Allesbeste, which exports at least 1,500 tonnes of avocados annually, was targeted no less than 20 times in 2019 and 2020.

In a single raid, a truckload of thieves can drive off with a tonne of avocados ripped from the trees — a harvest that would take the average farm worker more than 13 hours to pick carefully.

Larger-scale operations can snatch up to 30 tonnes per robbery. — AFP