MUSCAT: The average life expectancy in the Sultanate at the end of 2018 stood at 78.1 years, up from 77.9 years in 2017, whereas the total fertility rate stood at 2.9 births per woman aged between 15 and 45 years from 2014 to 2018. According to the data published in the annual statistical book issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), life expectancy of Omanis in 2018 reached 77 years, with 75 years for men and 79.1 years for women.

INFANT MORTALITY

The infant mortality rate dropped to 8.6 per 1,000 live births compared to 9.4 per 1,000 live births in 2017, whereas the under-five mortality rate declined to 11.1 per 1,000 live births in 2018 compared to 11.4 per 1,000 live births in 2017. The maternal mortality rate dropped to 15.1 per 100,000 live births in 2018 compared to 20.2 per 100,000 live births in 2017. Crude birth rates reached 19.4 births per 1,000 individuals in 2018, while crude death rates were 1.9 per 1,000 individuals. On the other hand, total fertility rate of Omani women stood at 3.9 births per woman aged between 15 and 49 years compared to 0.7 births among expatriates.

FERTILITY RATES

The highest fertility rates for Omani women in the age group between 25 and 29 years were 207.8 births per 1,000 women, followed by the age group between 30 and 34 years, with 201.7 births per 1,000 women and then the age group between 35 and 39 years, with 161.7 births per 1,000 women. The fertility rate of Omani women between 20 and 24 years was 107.3 births per 1,000 women, 77.3 births per 1,000 women in the age group between 40 and 44 years, 12 births per 1,000 women in the age group between 15 and 19 years and 10.5 births per 1,000 women between 45 and 49 years. — ONA