‘Avenir’ prepares students and parents for the future

Dr Suad bint Mubarak al Fori, Director General of Private Schools, Ministry of Education, opened AVENIR 2019 – ‘be future ready’, a comprehensive project, designed and aimed at effectively guiding students and parents to chart out the future course of action after school education, at Indian School Al Seeb recently in the presence of Prof Fouad B Chedid, Vice Chancellor, Al Sharqiya University. Dr Baby Sam Samuel, Chairman, Board of Directors of Indian Schools, board members and presidents and members of committees and principals of various Indian Schools along with a host of dignitaries, parents, teachers and students across Indian Schools in Oman, participated.

The Inaugural ceremony included a harmonious rendition of theme song by the choir and an enchanting cultural display ‘Shape Your destiny’ portraying various phases of school life. It was followed by career talks and soft skills speeches under different domains by renowned speakers and resource persons in the Sultanate.

These sessions were attended by over 2000 students of Secondary and Senior Secondary classes across all Indian Schools in Oman.

The vital objective of Avenir 2019 is to facilitate the students with the dissemination of information about employment and higher education opportunities and to kindle their minds with diversified fields and motivate them to choose the course of their interest and calibre.

In his opening message, Dr Baby Sam Samuel stressed on the need to keep pace with the changing world and urged students to find purpose, passion and power and fulfil their full potential.

“As board, we are happy and honoured to do what we can to broaden the horizons of thinking of our children with the second edition titled Avenir 2019 – a platform that brings together tomorrow’s citizens and today’s change-makers”, said Dr Samuel.

Dr Suad bint Mubarak al Fori, chief guest of the event, said that the Ministry of Education would extend its support in all educational endeavours undertaken by the Indian Schools in Oman while the keynote speaker Prof Fouad B Chedid stressed the importance of thinking out of the box and encouraged the students to be innovative.

The highlight of the day was the panel discussion on ‘Artificial Intelligence and 21st Century Careers’. Dr Amer al Rawas, Founding Partner of Paradigms Consulting LLC was the chief guest and the keynote speaker. He spoke on the importance of emotional and social intelligence besides cognitive intelligence. His highly edifying talk with touches of humour captivated the audience.

