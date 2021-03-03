Automobile fuel production up 10.3%

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s refineries recorded an increase in the production of automobile fuel during January 2021 by 10.3 per cent, compared to December 2020, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 1.316.900 barrels until the end of January 2021, a rise by 2 per cent. Of the total production, domestic sales of petrol (M-95) stood at 1.174.300 barrels, an increase by 14 per cent, while its exports stood at 119.000 barrels, comprising a rise by 121 per cent, compared to the end of January 2020. The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries stood at 896.900 barrels comprising a decline by 14 per cent till the end of January 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. Domestic sales of petrol (M-91) stood at 687.100 barrels and its exports reached 351.000 barrels, a decline by 16 per cent, compared to January 2020. Gas oil (diesel) output increased by 41 per cent to 3.303.100 barrels. Domestic sales of diesel stood at 1.054.800, a drop by 6 per cent and its exports reached 1.974.500, an increase by 43 per cent, compared to January 2020. Aviation fuel oil production fell by 68 per cent to 434.600 barrels at the end of January 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. — ONA