Automated fare collection in buses

The first phase of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) was rolled out by Mwasalat, the public transport company. The system will also automate fare collection through contactless electronic and cashless payments using a mobile application.

The company sources said that staff is currently being trained to use the system, which will be activated in most of the buses in phases in the coming days.

“The cashless system is very important for bus drivers as the process of issuing tickets and handling money puts some pressure on them,” said an official of Mwasalat.

For the benefit of passengers, the system consists of a passenger information system, vehicle information system, app for passengers, e-ticketing, weekly and monthly packages, tracking and monitoring of buses and coaches.

Voices of young Omanis, Mukhtar Safi and Muzoon Sawafi, have been selected for automated announcements that will be made in the buses for the benefit of passengers.

Mwasalat transported more than 4,5 million passengers in the first half of 2019 on all city routes of Muscat, Salalah and Suhar and the inter-city services.

Mwasalat ferried around 25,000 passengers per day in 2018, compared to over 14,000 per

day a year ago.

