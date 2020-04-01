Authorities warn action against unnecessary trips

Muscat: The joint media committee of the military and security services in charge of enforcing control and surveillance of checkpoints has called upon all citizens and residents to seriously take into consideration the importance of staying at home.

They urged people not to move from home unless for urgent matters.

The committee urged all citizens and residents to carry Civil ID and resident cards with them. People travelling between governorates will be asked to disclose the justifications for their movement for the employees whose job nature require their presence at the workplace.

The committee also urged all citizens and residents to stay in the same place during this period and reduce movement from one governorate to another unless for urgent cases.

The media committee warned that the officers at control checkpoints will register the number plates of vehicles that make unjustifiable frequent trips and take action against their owners.