Authorities warn of rising dust, poor visibility

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has asked motorists and fishermen to be watchful of the rising sea level, rising dust, and poor horizontal visibility.

Across the northern parts of Oman, the sea and mountains have been fully covered by dust, eye witnesses told the Observer.

“Good condensation of low clouds on the North and South al Batinah governorates, and rising dust on the coasts of the Sea of Oman and the governorates of Musandam and South al Sharqiya,” Oman Meteorology said.

The sea will be rough on the coasts of Musandam Governorate and the Sea of Oman due to the active northeasterly winds (15-30 knots), with waves in the range of 2 to 3 meters.