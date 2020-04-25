Authorities mull possibility of resuming flights

Muscat: The authorities are studying the possibility of opening the aviation sector in the country, it was revealed at the press conference of the Supreme Committee on Thursday.

“The possibility of resuming flight operations is being studied but no recommendations have been made,” said Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosani, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, replying to a question.

In line with the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, all domestic and international flights to and from Oman’s airports were suspended from March 29, except services to Musandam Governorate and cargo flights.

The authority, however, has been facilitating return trips for students and citizens even after this date, in coordination with the competent authorities.

Consequently, Oman Air suspended all passenger services to and from Muscat starting March 29, until further notice.

“This is a temporary suspension of our passenger services. We regret the difficulty and inconvenience this may cause, but it’s vital for us as the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman to assist in the country’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19,” said Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz al Raisi.

“We will prioritise the needs of our guests and employees as we continue to assess the evolving situation,” Al Raisi added.

“This is an unprecedented time for our industry, but I am confident we will emerge stronger from this crisis as we had successfully done so in the past.”