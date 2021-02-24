Local 

Authorities crackdown on illegal charcoal production

Oman Observer

Al RUSTAQ, Feb 24 – The department of environment in South Al Batinah Governorate, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), has arrested expat workers who were burning large piles of Samar and Ghaff woods at a farm for the purpose of producing charcoal to be sold in the local market. The crackdown was part of the efforts exerted by the department of environment to curb the cutting down and burning of wild trees to produce charcoal, an activity prohibited by the law due to its negative effect on ecological balance and the spread of desertification. Legal action against the offenders is under way.

By Said al Salmani

You May Also Like

MoCI annual survey targets 963 medium and large industrial establishments

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoCI annual survey targets 963 medium and large industrial establishments

CBO to stop receiving small currencies

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBO to stop receiving small currencies

SAI begins implementing 2020 annual audit plan

Oman Observer Comments Off on SAI begins implementing 2020 annual audit plan