Authorities announce new rules for malls, visitors

Muscat: Malls and commercial complexes that are allowed to operate from June 24 will follow certain guidelines or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

As per the guidelines, All mall seatings shall be removed from common areas, while prayer hall will remain closed until further notice.

Hand Dryers in all the restrooms to be switched off and sealed from customer usage.

Mall management will carry out routine inspection inside retailers stores to ensure effective and frequent disinfection and sanitization is being carried out by all outlets.

Retailers must not transfer an employee from one branch to another.

Staff should be positioned inside the mall to monitor whether customers are wearing face masks and to prevent the gathering of customers at the same place. They should prevent the entry of customers incase of crowding inside the mall.

Customers must wear a face mask when entering the mall.

A signboard shall be placed at all entrances to the mall, mentioning that the customers shall not stay inside for more than two hours.

All mall visitors, retailers, and the third party contract staff will undergo temperature checks through thermal cameras placed at all entry points.

All meetings with the vendors or contractors should be scheduled, preferably, via a teleconference or online event. Avoid face-to-face meetings as much as possible.

In case the face-to-face meeting is unavoidable, the same should be conducted in the reception area of once only, keeping in mind social distancing norms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to clean commonly touched surfaces, especially phone screens and laptops. These devices should be sanitized with the use of 70 percent alcohol wipes or disinfecting wipes.

The mall reserves the right to take the necessary measures to close the shop or inform the concerned municipality if the retailer fails to comply with the precautionary procedures.

Ensure social distancing is maintained in all common areas, elevators, escalators, food court, ATMs.