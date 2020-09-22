Australian rescuers rush to save stranded whales

SYDNEY: A third of the 270 pilot whales stranded along the west coast of Australia’s Tasmania were confirmed dead on Tuesday, as rescuers freed 25 others on day one of a huge effort to save the remaining animals. The whales became stranded on Monday across three locations at Macquarie Harbour, near the town of Strahan.

Many of the deaths occurred before rescue efforts began on Tuesday morning, with a team of around 60 people and several boats trying to save the remaining herd. While rescuers were expecting to free more whales as they worked into the evening, they also anticipated more deaths overnight.

“We accept that we are going to lose some animals. Any whale we can save is a real win,” Marine Conservation Programme biologist Kris Carlyon told reporters.

An infra-red camera will be used from the air on Wednesday to confirm the number of deaths. The morning was spent with the team chest-deep in water attempting to refloat and relocate several of the whales using slings attached to boats.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services incident controller Nic Deka said rescuers trialled many methods throughout the day and they landed on a method “that’s giving us the best chance of success.”

Pilot whales are a very social species with strong group behaviour, leading to concerns that whales could try to return to the herd despite having been rescued. One case of a whale becoming restranded was confirmed on Tuesday. The whales could be heard calling to each other, Carlyon said, adding that the rescue can become emotionally exhausting. The biologist said that most of the whales were inaccessible by boat and the rescuers would continue to focus their efforts on the whales “with the best chance.”

“In terms of mass strandings in Tasmania, this is up there with the trickiest we’ve had to deal with,” he added.

Around 200 whales are stranded on a sandbar off the Macquarie Heads boat ramp, with another pod several hundred metres further out, and about 30 more along Ocean Beach. The rescue is likely to take days, but Carlyon said that long-finned pilot whales were a robust species and if the conditions stay cool they could survive for quite a few days.

“Given that they’re wet, they’re cool, we’ve got some really suitable weather actually… It’s pretty ugly out there for people on the ground but as far as whales go it’s ideal,” he said. Mass strandings are not uncommon off the island state of Tasmania, but there has not been an incident involving more than 150 animals for over a decade.

— dpa

