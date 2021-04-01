Australian oyster farm decimated by floods

DUNBOGAN, Australia: Oyster farmer Brett Harper glides over the water to his lease, checking on what remains after devastating floods left his business on Australia’s east coast in tatters.

Harper has farmed the Sydney Rock oyster for 27 years in Dunbogan, 370 km north of Sydney, producing about 45,000 dozen a year.

Now he faces a repair bill of about A$300,000 ($228,000) after floodwater washed away his oysters and ripped up infrastructure.

“It was too dangerous to go out and try and stop anything from being washed away and things were breaking up, so it was a difficult time just watching it happen on the river,” Harper said from his oyster shed on Gogleys Lagoon. Over a week after the flooding, Harper is still finding infrastructure washed up on surrounding beaches. — Reuters