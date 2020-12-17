Sports Tennis 

Australian Open to start on Feb 8: ATP

Oman Observer

The Australian Open will start on February 8, three weeks later than scheduled, the ATP Tour said on Thursday in releasing an update of its calendar for 2021 revising the first seven weeks of the season. The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for January 18 and Tennis Australia have been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health security measures. Organisers were still unable to confirm the start date on Thursday. The ATP said men’s qualifying for the year’s first Grand Slam would take place in Doha from January 10-13 before players relocate to Melbourne to enter quarantine for two weeks. — Reuters

