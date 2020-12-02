Sports Tennis 

Australian Open ‘delayed’ to February 8

Oman Observer

The Australian Open Grand Slam will start three weeks late on February 8, reports said on Wednesday, with players cleared to train during quarantine following lengthy negotiations with state authorities. According to Australian media, the start date was announced to players by tournament director Craig Tiley. If confirmed, it will join the three other major tournaments in being disrupted by the coronavirus. “It’s taken a while, but the great news is it looks like we are going to be able to hold the AO (Australian Open) on February 8’’, Tiley was quoted as telling players in a leaked letter. — AFP

