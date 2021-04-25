Australia, NZ honour military personnel

MELBOURNE: Thousands of people gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Sunday to honour military personnel on Anzac Day, a year after the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to commemorate privately in driveways and on balconies.

Anzac Day originally commemorated a bloody battle on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War One. On April 25, 1915, thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were among a larger Allied force that landed on the narrow beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula, in an ill-fated campaign that would claim more than 130,000 lives.

Today, Anzac Day honours all Australian and New Zealand troops from all conflicts. On Sunday, crowds at typical dawn services were limited due to Covid-19 public health rules, but still thousands were allowed to gather. — AFP