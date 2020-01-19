Australia government to provide financial aid to tourism sector

MELBOURNE: The Australian government said it will provide financial aid to the country’s tourism sector that’s been badly hit by long-lasting bushfires, as business owners fretted about cancellations that stretch into the months ahead.

Although recent rains have brought some relief, damage to the industry from the fires has approached A$1 billion ($690 million) so far and may top A$4.5 billion by the end of the year, according to estimates from Australian tourism bodies.

“People have stopped coming,” said Tony Coppins, owner of Kangaroo Island Safari and Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari, adding that he had received cancellations for February and March.

“They think the whole island is on fire and it’s not, so we really need to send that message out that the island is still accessible.” A fire earlier this month scorched more than 200,000 hectares on the island, located off the coast of South Australia, in blazes described as “hell on earth”.

The government said on Sunday it would channel $76 million ($52 million) in what it described as an initial push to help the country’s A$152 billion tourism industry, which accounts for more than 3 per cent of annual economic output.

“International visitors are critical and especially critical in places like Kangaroo Island or tropical North Queensland and these are destinations that have relied upon a large part of their visitor market being international tourists and that’s why we got to recover those markets as quickly as we can,” said Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham. — Reuters

