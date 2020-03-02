Australia edge NZ to make semis

MELBOURNE: A stylish 60 from Beth Mooney and controlled bowling on Monday kept intact Australia’s record of making at least the semifinals of every Twenty20 World Cup in a nail-biting four-run win over New Zealand.

The defending champions and four-time winners join India, England and South Africa in the last four, with the games played in Sydney on Thursday.

Australia have been dominant since the World Cup was introduced 11 years ago, but were upset by India in the opening game of the tournament.

Rattled, they bounced back emphatically against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before narrowly accounting for their trans-Tasman rivals, who leave the World Cup empty-handed. The White Ferns won the toss and bowled at Junction Oval in Melbourne, snaring an early breakthrough. But Australia has incredible depth in its batting and Mooney led them to a competitive 155 for five. Skipper Sophie Devine (31) and Katey Martin (37) led the chase, but Australia’s bowlers were up to the task, with spinner Georgia Wareham taking three crucial wickets.

“It was a crunch game and I thought we handled it really well,” said skipper Meg Lanning.

“I think we showed that we are able to be calm under the pump, we have done the basics right which gives us confidence going into the semifinals.”

One worry for Australia is the fitness of the world’s top T20 all rounder Ellyse Perry, who limped off while fielding, seemingly with a hamstring problem.

New Zealand removed the dangerous Alyssa Healy cheaply with Lanning joining Mooney, but after an attacking 21 she was caught off Anna Peterson’s bowling.

Ashleigh Gardner (20) shared in a quickfire 52-run stand with Mooney, who brought up her fifth half-century in nine innings off 42 balls.

Playing in her 50th T20, Moody finally departed for 60, but it needed a spectacular catch on the boundary from Suzie Bates to remove her.

Rachel Priest looked dangerous as New Zealand set about the chase, hitting quick three fours, but she was undone by Jess Jonassen. Australia piled pressure on when Wareham snared the world’s number one T20 batswoman Bates for 14, leaving them in trouble on 55 for two at the halfway mark.

A legend

Earlier, Sri Lanka ended their tournament on a high with a crushing victory over Bangladesh in a fitting farewell to retiring veteran Shashikala Siriwardena, who bagged a tournament-best 4-16.

The clinical nine-wicket win was their first of the event to leave them fourth in Group A, with Bangladesh beaten in all four games to prop up the table. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu paid tribute to Siriwardena. “She’s a legend in Sri Lanka and she’s the big sister of the Sri Lankan team. I will miss her a lot, but she retired like a champion.” — AFP

Brief scores

Australia 155-5, 20 overs (Beth Mooney 60, Ellyse Perry 21; Anna Peterson 2-31)

New Zealand 151-7, 20 overs (Katey Martin 37 not out, Georgia Wareham 3-17, Megan Schutt 3-28)

Bangladesh 91-8, 20 overs (Nigar Sultana Joty 39; Shashikala Siriwardena 4-16, Achini Kulasuriya 2-19)

Sri Lanka 92-1, 15.3 overs (Hasini Perera 39 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 30; Nahida Akter 1-18)

