Aurobindo Pharma to make COVAXX’s vaccine for India

BENGALURU: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said on Thursday it would make and sell US-based COVAXX’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for supply in India and to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) under a licensing deal. The Indian drugmaker also has non-exclusive rights to sell the shot — which is currently undergoing an early-stage trial — in certain other emerging markets, the Hyderabad-based company said in an exchange filing.

COVAXX, a unit of privately-owned United Biomedical Inc, plans to pursue mid- and late-stage trials for the vaccine candidate from early 2021 in Asia, Latin America and the United States. The companies said the shot uses normal refrigeration as opposed to the freezing temperatures required for some vaccines, seen as beneficial for developing countries. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose as much as 2.3 per cent and were trading up 1.4 per cent as of 0403 GMT in an upbeat Mumbai market. Aurobindo said it could currently produce 220 million doses, but is ramping up its facilities to reach a capacity of nearly 480 million by June 2021. — Reuters

