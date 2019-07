Muscat: The main committee of the 6th Sultan Qaboos Volunteer Work Award held its first meeting under the chair of Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, and Chairman of the committee, in Muscat on Monday.

The meeting discussed the development of the electronic registration system for the award, which began in 2017, and the updates made in 2018 and 2019 to avoid the obstacles faced by the previously nominated participants.

The meeting discussed and approved the proposals and recommendations of the workshop entitled “Discussing the Development and Modernisation of the Award” for the members of the municipal councils and other forums implemented by the Ministry of Social Development in a number of governorates.

These recommendations and proposals will be taken up in the next editions. At the end of its meeting, the main committee urged all individuals, institutions and NGOs submit their nominations for the award. The deadline for the nomination is August 31. — ONA

Related