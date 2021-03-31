World 

Attack on Niger presidency repelled ahead of handover

Oman Observer

NIAMEY: A military unit tried to seize the presidential palace in Niger’s capital Niamey overnight but it was pushed back by heavy gunfire and order has been restored, a senior Niger security source said on Wednesday, days before a handover of power.
The assailants, from a nearby airbase, fled after their attack was met with heavy shelling and gunfire from the presidential guard unit, three other security sources said, adding that a search was ongoing. The sources all requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.
The sources did not comment on the whereabouts of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, who is due to be sworn in on Friday after an election victory disputed by his opponent, former president Mahamane Ousmane.
Former US Sahel envoy J Peter Pham tweeted that both men were safe. The government of Niger was not immediately available to comment. — Reuters

