At least 109 injured in train derailment in Egypt

Cairo: A passenger train on Sunday derailed near Cairo injuring at least 109 people, local authorities said, in what is the latest in a series of rail mishaps in Egypt.

Eight carriages of the train derailed in the city of Qalyubia, north of Cairo, city authorities said in a brief statement.

Online footage shows several carriages turned over as sirens of ambulances can be heard in the background.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear.

Egypt has seen several railway tragedies in recent years.

Earlier this week, 15 people were injured after another train derailed in the northern province of Minya al Qamh.

On March 26, two passenger trains collided in southern Egypt, killing at least 19 people.

Egypt’s worst rail disaster took place in 2002, when a passenger train caught fire, killing more than 360 people.