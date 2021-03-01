At 6, he cleared Trinity Music lessons

Age is not a barrier to many things in life. Daniel, a Muscat-based resident has carved a niche in music for himself and has cleared his music lessons from one of the world’s most sought-after music institutions, the Trinity College, London, at a very young age.

A student of ISM, Daniel completed his Grade 1 Trinity College of London – Keyboard Exams in May 2016 when he was 6 years old and continued to learn further — a journey he began when he was just a toddler. Thereafter, he advanced his grades every six months until he completed Grade 8 Trinity College of London – Keyboard Exams in April 2019 when he was 9 years old.

His parents clearly remember that Daniel showed his first musical inclination when he was barely 7 months old. He learned some notes when he was 1 year and 3 months using an old keyboard of his father available at home. He would carefully listen to the different sounds of each note and try to play in some patterns. As a toddler, he always liked to listen to music especially English Pop and Rock songs.

His father, amid his busy schedule, put him to a couple of music teachers but they told Daniel was too young to learn keyboard since his fingers were small. Later, his father himself started to teach him slowly but steadily before Daniel gave his first public performance when he was 6 years old at the Indian School Muscat for Christmas Assembly – Silent Night and Jingle Bells.

“Thereafter, every six months he advanced his grades until he completed Grade 8 Trinity College of London-Keyboard Exams in April 2019 when he was 9 years old,” says Doctor Thashli Thankachen, Internist and Diabetologist at the Badr al Samaa Hospital, Ruwi.

Daniel gave all his grade exams under the guidance of his music mentor, Savio D’souza. He was one of the youngest to have achieved this feat. Side by side, Daniel used to perform at elite platforms like at the Royal Opera House Muscat, Tunes, Indian School Muscat (Sports events, Teachers’ Day Celebrations, Special assemblies etc.,), St. Peter & Paul Church, private functions.

It was Daniel who scored the background for a short film, ‘Alisha’ which was based on a Russian fable and enacted by artistes from Oman.

Daniel has won several prizes and honours for his exemplary performances on keyboard including blindfolded feats. He was awarded bronze medal in the Global Music Awards 2019 (International Music Competition).

Today, he’s known to be an expert at piano, keyboard, keytar and drums and has started getting trained in Guitar and Alto Saxophone as well. He sings and performs English and Hindi songs as a hobby and has received honours for the same as well. All his fete can be viewed on his YouTube channel under his name Daniel Thashli.

His aim? No wonder, he’d like to be groomed into a music virtuoso while pursuing Indian Civil Service as his career. One day, as Deepak Dev, acclaimed music director said after witnessing his interest in music, said “Daniel is a future musician in the making”, he is a promise that both Oman and India can look forward to.

BY KABEER YOUSUF