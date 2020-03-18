ASYAD to ensure supply of essentials

MUSCAT, MARCH 18 – To keep pace with situation arising out of the COVID-19, ASYAD Group said on Wednesday it will supply the markets by direct supplies from the countries of the world to all traders and importers. ASYAD Group, which is responsible for the development of logistics sector in Oman, said that it provides solutions for direct import through refrigerated containers to transport vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry and all foodstuffs needed by the Sultanate’s markets from the countries of origin. This is one of the services through which it will supply the markets by direct import from the countries of the world to all traders and importers, as well as shipping agencies in the Sultanate, it said in a statement.

“The group contributes to providing solutions for direct import from world countries through Omani ports to import all kinds of goods, foodstuffs, vegetables, fruits, meat and others in refrigerated containers at all times to ensure sustainable and continuous availability of commodities in the current period,” Nabil bin Salem al Bimani, Head of Ports and Free Zones Sector at ASYAD Group, said. He added that the group has previously operated three marine routes, linking the Omani ports with the Gulf and Indian ports. He explained that these routes can be used by businessmen, traders and commercial agencies engaged in import and export in the Sultanate without stopping at other transit stations.

He pointed out that the various ports of the Sultanate adopted the application of modern systems and technologies to accelerate the pace of clearance and customs inspection of all goods and products before their arrival in the Sultanate through Bayan system. Al Bimani called upon all traders and importers in the Sultanate to take advantage of these services, pointing out that the ASYAD Group puts all its capabilities to serve the exporters and importers to take advantage of the facilities available in the Omani ports.